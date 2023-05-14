India

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag between terrorists, security personnel

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag between terrorists, security personnel

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 14, 2023, 12:22 pm 2 min read

Encounter underway between terrorists and security personnel in J&K's Anantnag

An encounter reportedly broke out on Sunday between terrorists and security personnel in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The security forces initiated a search and cordon operation in the Andwan Sagam area in the district after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists there, the news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian Army has ramped up its crackdown on terror groups in several parts of J&K over the past few months, resulting in numerous encounters between the security forces and terrorists.

To note, the Sunday incident also comes only a day after Indian Army troops successfully foiled an alleged infiltration attempt by Pakistan in the Uri sector on Saturday.

Visuals from Anantnag

More details on Anantnag encounter

The search operation reportedly turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security personnel. The combat is still underway, with no reports of casualties so far on either side. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and said, "Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag." "Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," it added.

Twitter post by Kashmir Zone Police

India Army's recent success in J&K's Uri

The Indian Army troops successfully foiled an infiltration bid﻿ in the Uri sector of J&K during the early hours of Saturday and forced a quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, the news agency ANI quoted an Army source as saying. Furthermore, the source also revealed that there also was an exchange of fire between some terrorists and the security personnel.

Pakistan side tried flying quadcopter over incident site: Sources

"An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir early morning today (Saturday). There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops," the Army source told ANI. "Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site, but on being fired at by the Indian side, it quickly withdrew," they added.