India

Joshimath-like crisis hits J&K's Doda as several houses develop cracks

Joshimath-like crisis hits J&K's Doda as several houses develop cracks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 03, 2023, 04:27 pm 3 min read

Seven houses in J-K's Doda develop Joshimath-like cracks

A total of 20 families were moved to safety after the Nayi Basti area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district started sinking, resulting in dozens of houses developing cracks and turning unsafe. There was a fresh panic among the locals at around 12:30 am on Friday when a significant landslide below the village resulted in a couple of homes collapsing, reported Times Now.

Why does this story matter?

This incident has eerie similarities to what's happening in Joshimath, the Uttarakhand town which has been sinking amid land subsidence. Joshimath is a base for trekking, climbing expeditions, and numerous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath.

However, the small Himalayan town has been facing numerous land subsidence due to its geographic location and other artificial and natural reasons.

Reasons behind the recent skinking of Doda

According to reports, the area is continuously skinking due to numerous factors like water seepage resulting in the wreaking of bed roads under the village and the use of machinery in the construction of roads. Furthermore, officials of the local authority also paid a visit to the site and assured the affected locals of all possible help.

Experts examined the site and labeled it unsafe: Thathri SDM

Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Athar Amin Zargar told news agency ANI that people are being moved to tents and camps. He added that a team of experts examined the site and labeled it unsafe. Furthermore, the Thathri SDM also revealed that the phenomena observed in the area are beyond repair, so the whole village is being shifted.

This area is gradually sinking: Zargar

"Cracks were reported in a house in December in Doda district," Athar Amin Zargar was quoted as saying by ANI. "Till yesterday, 6 buildings had cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase. This area is gradually sinking. The government is trying to find a solution as soon as possible," the Thathri sub-divisional magistrate further added.

Visuals of Doda district

J&K | Cracks were reported in a house in December in Doda district. Till yesterday, 6 buildings had cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase. This area is gradually sinking. The government is trying to find a solution as soon as possible: Athar Amin Zargar, DM Doda pic.twitter.com/ZmADASy4o6 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

What's happening in Joshimath?

The government of Uttarakhand has relocated hundreds of families from Joshimath after numerous incidents of land sinks were reported over the past few weeks. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reviewed the affected sites and asked authorities to relocate affected families to safer shelters. Located at a 6,000ft altitude, Joshinath falls under the highly earthquake-prone Seismic Zone 5.

ISRO reveals Joshimath sank 9cm in 7 months

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently shared satellite photos that showed soil subsidence occurring near the Narsing Temple and Army Helipad in Joshimath. ISRO also added that the town sank 5.4cm in 12 days from December 27 last year. "Slow subsidence up to 9cm within the Joshimath town is recorded over a period of seven months, between April and November 2022," it said.