Maruti Suzuki's Rs. 24,000cr plant will produce 10L cars annually

The new factory will be outside Haryana (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has some lofty investment plans. The company is working on setting up a new production factory, which can make up to 10 lakh cars per year. The plant is expected to cost around Rs. 24,000 crore. The new facility will be in addition to the plant being set up in Kharkhoda in Haryana.

The new plant will have good port connectivity

The automaker's new plant will be outside Haryana. The company plans to set it up at a location that has good port connectivity to make exports easy. "The work on the new plant will be carried on simultaneously with Kharkhoda," said RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki. "Kharkhoda is, of course, ahead of the new plant wherever it will be," he added.