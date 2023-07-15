Delhi floods: AAP government ignored warnings, rain forecast, says report

India

Delhi floods: AAP government ignored warnings, rain forecast, says report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 15, 2023 | 05:58 pm 3 min read

Delhi's government has allegedly ignored warnings and rain forecast issued in May

Amid the unprecedented flood situation in Delhi, official documents allegedly revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ignored the flood and rainfall forecast issued in May, Times Now reported. The documents reportedly also revealed that two Delhi government officials attended a review meeting in May this year where the flood situation was predicted.

Why does this story matter?

The fresh revelation comes only a day after the Delhi government blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government for the city's flooding. The Yamuna River, which runs through the national capital, hit a new high of 208.66 meters earlier this week after intense rains, setting a 45-year record. However, the water level has now dropped to 207.68 meters on Saturday morning in Delhi.

Delhi government was aware of flood forecast, Yamuna River levels

Delhi government officials reportedly took part in the flood review meeting that was held in May, said official documents, per Times Now. The Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department's chief engineer and superintending engineer were also reportedly informed about the risk. An official letter claimed that the AAP government was also made aware of the flood forecast and water levels of the Yamuna basin.

AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to 'drown' Delhi

The AAP alleged a "conspiracy" to "drown" Delhi by releasing excess water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana towards the national capital, India Today reported. "Delhi is being deliberately drowned. Excess water from Hathnikund Barrage was sent only to Delhi. There was also a conspiracy to inundate all important institutions of Delhi, including the Supreme Court," Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Haryana will have to answer for this: AAP Minister Atishi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi voiced similar concerns, blaming the Haryana government for the rising Yamuna River levels. "It's a big question why all the water from Hathnikund Barrage was released only to Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released into the canals going to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Haryana will have to answer for this," she told ANI.

Watch: AAP MP Sanjay Singh blames Centre for Delhi's flood

'Evading responsibility': BJP retorts to AAP's accusations

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP government of "evading responsibility" and blaming neighboring states for the city's flood-like scenario, alleging it did so during the COVID-19 pandemic, too. In response to the Delhi government's criticism, Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal stated that the fundamental reason for major areas of the city being submerged is illegal occupation and construction in floodplains.

Share this timeline