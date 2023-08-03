ASI survey of Gyavapi Mosque to continue: Allahabad HC

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will continue its scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque premises as the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the plea of the mosque committee challenging the exercise. This comes nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court put a stay on it, asking the Muslim side petitioners to approach the high court.

The ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque began on July 24 on the orders of the Varanasi court but was immediately stopped on the SC order. The mosque is one of several mosques that Hindu right-wing groups claim were built by Muslim invaders after destroying Hindu temples. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly fanned the issue, presenting it as a reclamation project for Hindus.

According to The Hindu, the high court upheld the order of the Varanasi District Court to conduct an ASI survey at the Gyanvyapi Mosque. A bench headed by the Chief Justice said the ASI survey was necessary for the "interest of justice." The court also ordered the early disposal of all the cases pertaining to worship rights on the mosque premises.

Apart from the pleas by the mosque committee, a group of right-wing activists filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court along with a Hindu petitioner in the Gyanvyapi Mosque issue. The Hindu side had sought directions for the Uttar Pradesh Government to close the mosque premises to prevent any harm to religious icons or symbols of the Hindu community.

