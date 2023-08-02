INDIA bloc meets Murmu, demands Modi's statement on Manipur violence

Politics

INDIA bloc meets Murmu, demands Modi's statement on Manipur violence

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 02, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

Senior opposition leaders met President Murmu on Wednesday

The members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, seeking her intervention in the Manipur violence issue. The memorandum, submitted by 31 leaders of the opposition camp, also included their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament on the matter.

Opposition demands Modi's visit to Manipur

According to PTI, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time to meet Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties. The opposition leaders, including the MPs who recently visited the strife-torn state, also apprised the president of the on-ground situation and shared their accounts. The opposition also demanded Modi's visit to Manipur to restore peace.

MPs raise Haryana violence issue with Murmu

In the memorandum, the politicians also raised the issue of the violence in Haryana's Nuh, which broke out between two communities on Monday and quickly spread to Gurugram. The INDIA bloc alleged the Centre was not bothered about the developments that were taking place "barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office."

Opposition suggests 2 Manipuri women's nominations to RS

Moreover, during the meeting, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev suggested that Murmu nominate two women from different communities of Manipur to the Rajya Sabha to rectify the violations and grievous harm inflicted upon Manipuri women. Other opposition leaders present included Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

Share this timeline