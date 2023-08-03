'Parliament has right to make laws for Delhi': Amit Shah

Politics

August 03, 2023 | 04:37 pm

Amit Shah said that Parliament has right to make laws for Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Parliament has all the right to make laws for Delhi. While taking the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, he said the Supreme Court order also provides powers to the Parliament to make laws on any issue related to the national capital.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi (Amendment) Bill attempts to replace an ordinance that seeks the Centre's complete control over Delhi's bureaucracy. The government issued it to allegedly override the SC ruling, which said the Delhi government would make decisions related to bureaucrats in Delhi. Meanwhile, at least 109 MPs, including members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) camp and independents, will likely vote against it.

Shah targets INDIA bloc, Delhi government over corruption

While targeting the opposition INDIA bloc for standing against the bill, Shah said they should think about Delhi, not their alliance. He also targeted the Delhi government led by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the problem was not getting rights on services but rather getting control over the Vigilance Department to hide corruption.

Watch: Shah speaking about Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

Bill may offer Centre more influence over Delhi's administration

The bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha, to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance is expected to be passed on Thursday since the ruling party has the necessary numbers in both Houses. Depending on the provisions, the bill may offer the central government additional influence over some parts of Delhi's administration, perhaps limiting the decision-making abilities of Delhi's elected government.

Opposition to oppose bill in Rajya Sabha

On the other hand, all members of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill in Lok Sabha and staged a walkout when Shah presented it. The opposition also decided to vehemently oppose the bill in the Rajya Sabha, terming it "unconstitutional." AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the bill will not survive in the Upper House.

'Bring no-confidence motion first': Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

