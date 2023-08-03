Opposition seeks earlier date for no-confidence debate

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 03, 2023 | 11:40 am 3 min read

Opposition parties reportedly wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, requesting an earlier date for the no-confidence debate so that they could participate in the discussions on bills. The floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Lok Sabha have also opposed the discussion that has been taking place off the session during the last three days.

Why does this story matter?

With a majority of more than 330 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the no-confidence motion poses no danger to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. However, the INDIA bloc has claimed that the motion is not intended to bring down the central government but to force it to talk about the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur﻿ in the Parliament Monsoon Session.

Know about opposition's plan in Rajya Sabha

According to Outlook, the opposition is considering either a no-confidence motion or a "censure" motion in the Rajya Sabha to convey their "dissatisfaction." This may be a little tough to accomplish because neither House has the provision to bring a censure motion. Furthermore, opposition leaders have alleged that a section of the INDIA alliance may not favor any no-confidence motion against any functionary.

No provision for censure motion in Parliament: P Sreedharan

"Any member can give a notice to move a motion. When Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, both Houses passed a motion to deplore war in the Middle East," former Lok Sabha Secretary General P Sreedharan told the Hindustan Times. "But there is no provision for a censure motion against any person in Parliament," he added.

Know more about Manipur violance

Since a May 3 agitation by tribals against Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand, over 180 individuals have allegedly died in Manipur. Meiteis (53% of Manipur's population) claim that they face troubles amid large-scale Myanmarese and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants and that they aren't permitted to settle in the hilly areas. Tribal Nagas and Kukis—close to 40% of the population—are concerned about their prospects.

Manipur violence: SC slams Centre, terms investigation 'lethargic'

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court slammed the central government on Tuesday over the Manipur violence. While stating that there has been an "absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery" for over two months in the state, the country's top court labeled the investigation into the matter as "lethargic" and "tardy." The court also summoned the Manipur director general of police (DGP) for the next hearing on Monday.

