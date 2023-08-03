Delhi bill set for smooth sailing in Parliament: Here's why

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 03, 2023 | 03:55 pm 2 min read

The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday

The central government on Thursday tabled the controversial Delhi services bill in the Lok Sabha amid outrage from the opposition. The bill was supposed to be introduced on Wednesday; however, the House was adjourned after some opposition MPs stormed out of it. With the support of many regional parties, the bill is likely to sail smoothly in both Houses.

Why does this story matter?

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced to replace an ordinance that seeks to completely control Delhi's bureaucracy. It was issued by the central government to allegedly override the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling, which said the Delhi government, not the Centre, would control the transfers and appointments of bureaucrats in the national capital.

BJP has majority in Lok Sabha

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is well above the majority mark in the Lok Sabha, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone having 301 MPs. Hence, there was no question of a roadblock there. The real obstacle was in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA has 105 members, 15 fewer to touch the halfway mark of 120.

Regional parties to support Centre in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, non-NDA regional parties—Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and Telugu Desam Party (TDS)—have decided to back the Centre. The BJD and YSRCP have nine members each in the Rajya Sabha, while the TDP has one. Adding the five nominated BJP MPs, the number will increase to 129. If two independents also support the government, the count will reach 131.

