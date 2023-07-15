Badrinath, Yamunotri highways blocked as rains trigger landslides

India

Badrinath, Yamunotri highways blocked as rains trigger landslides

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 15, 2023 | 06:24 pm 2 min read

Several vehicles were left stuck on both sides of highways

Amid incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand, the Badrinath National Highway was closed due to a landslide near Pagal Nala in the Pipalkoti village of Chamoli district on Saturday. Additionally, the Yamunotri National Highway number 123 was blocked as debris fell near Chami village in the Pauri block of Garhwal district. According to reports, several vehicles were left stuck on both sides of the highways.

Visuals of Badrinath National Highway after landslide

Debris on Yamunotri National Highway

58 NDRF teams deployed in 5 states

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. According to ANI, at least 58 NDRF teams have been working with state authorities. Of these, 16 were deployed in Delhi, 11 teams in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand each, and 10 teams each in Punjab and Haryana.

Over 145 people killed since monsoon began

North India has been witnessing heavy downpours since last week, resulting in flash floods, landslides, and severe damage to highways, bridges, and buildings. India Today reported that over 145 people have died in rain-related incidents so far since the onset of the monsoon. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next five days.

Share this timeline