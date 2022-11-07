Delhi

Delhi AQI improves slightly, decision on reopening schools, offices today

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 07, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

On Friday, the AQI near Delhi University spiked to 563; although it has come down to 326, the situation could worsen again

In a marginal respite from air pollution, Delhiites witnessed slight improvement, with the air quality index (AQI) declining to 326 in the "very poor" category at 7:00 am on Monday. However, residents experienced smog in the morning, which is expected to disperse as the temperature rises during the day. Meanwhile, curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 were lifted on Sunday.

Delhi is among the world's most polluted cities, posing a significant health risk for its nearly three crore residents.

Its air quality remained in the "severe" category for three consecutive days, prompting authorities to shut down schools.

Notably, Delhi's air quality turns hazardous every winter due to industrial and vehicular pollution, stubble burning, bursting of Diwali firecrackers, and unfavorable meteorological conditions, among other reasons.

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to revoke restrictions under GRAP Stage 4, which enforced a ban on the entry of diesel trucks and non-BS6 vehicles into Delhi. A decision on reopening schools and revoking the work-from-home order for 50% of government employees will be taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

Details Air quality might deteriorate again soon

However, experts have expressed concern that the relaxations could turn out to be a hasty measure. Environmentalists said it could prove to be too early to lift the curbs based on slight improvement due to favorable wind speeds and direction. The risk of the city's air quality slipping back to the "severe" category continues to linger and could manifest from Tuesday itself.