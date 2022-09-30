Delhi

Delhi: Jamia student shot inside hospital after clash at university

Delhi: Jamia student shot inside hospital after clash at university

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 30, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

Delhi Police is investigating the scene of the crime and has initiated legal action.

In a shocking incident, a Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at by a fellow student at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital on Thursday. According to reports, the incident was a spillover of a fight that reportedly began at the varsity earlier. The student has received a scalp injury and police officials have registered a case against the accused. Here's all about the incident.

Jamia Millia Islamia Two student groups fought at library

The police received information about a fight at the university grounds at 8:50 pm on Thursday, which reportedly took place at the library between two groups of students. During the squabble, a Meerut resident, Noman Chaudhary (26), received a blunt injury on his head and went to the Holy Family Hospital to receive treatment. His associate and fellow student Nauman Ali also accompanied him.

Information When did the shooting take place?

While the two were at the hospital, Zalal, belonging to the second group involved in the fight, reached the hospital and fired at Ali, reports said. He arrived with his friends and shot at Ali outside the emergency ward, Delhi Police officials confirmed.

Twitter Post Watch: Scenes outside the hospital as Ali gets shot

A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital in Jamia Nagar. pic.twitter.com/p3Zr1GlqMk — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 30, 2022

Injured Ali shifted to AIIMS Hospital

According to ANI, Ali received a superficial injury on his scalp and has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Delhi Police is investigating the scene of the crime and has initiated legal action at the New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar police stations. Meanwhile, a doctor told NDTV that despite some panic after the shooting, everything is now under control.

Quote What did the hospital say?

According to reports, the Holy Family Hospital confirmed that nobody else had been injured in the incident. "There was a clash between two groups in the locality, and some injured persons were brought to the hospital Emergency. One shot was fired in the Emergency between the clashing groups. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured," the hospital said.