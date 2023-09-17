Be vocal for local, then go global: PM Narendra Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 17, 2023 | 06:30 pm 3 min read

PM Modi inaugurated YashoBhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi

On the special occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an ardent supporter of "vocal for local," added "global" to the motto. Addressing the audience during the inauguration of the first phase of an international conference center, YashoBhoomi, in Delhi, he urged people to buy local products during the upcoming festive seasons. He also announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme to benefit traditional craftsmen and artisans.

Modi urges citizens to support local businesses

"Shouldn't locally-made products reach the global markets? For this, you first have to be vocal for local, and then turn local into global," Modi said. "Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepavali, and a lot of other festivals are going to come. I urge all citizens to buy local (products during this time)," NDTV quoted Modi as saying.

Rs. 3 lakh loan for Vishwakarma partners with low interest

He emphasized that it is the entire nation's duty to uphold the "vocal for local" campaign and asked people to purchase products, regardless of size, that bear the label of "Vishwakarma" artisans. The government will grant up to Rs. 3 lakh loan without any (bank) guarantee at a low interest rate under the Vishwakarma scheme. Initially, a Rs. 1 lakh loan would be provided, and once repaid, an additional Rs. 2 lakh loan would be given to Vishwakarma partners.

Know about Delhi's YashoBhoomi center

The YashoBhoomi Convention Center is part of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and is projected to play an important role in promoting local products on the world stage. The center also aims to promote Indian products and services on an international platform. The Yashobhoom is touted as one of the world's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities. It will also promote the MSME sector, farmers, and artisans and provide them with new opportunities and markets.

PM Modi lauds YashoBhoomi's significance

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi tweeted, "YashoBhoomi in Dwarka stands as a testament to modern architectural brilliance and sustainable design. It has state-of-the-art facilities and eco-friendly features." "As it also seamlessly connects with the Delhi Metro Airport Express, it will ensure leading global conferences and gatherings can easily take place in Delhi," the PM added.

Bharat Mandapam, YashoBhoomi to boost Delhi's conference tourism: Modi

Speaking about the center, PM said, "Today's India is creating a new identity for itself in every field. International Exhibition Centre- YashoBhoomi is going to take this tradition forward with greater grandeur." "Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi, both of them are now going to make Delhi the biggest hub of conference tourism, which will provide employment to lakhs of youth," added Modi.

