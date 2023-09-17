#NewsBytesExplainer: Progess, setbacks of India's 'Project Cheetah' after a year

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 17, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

Sunday marks a year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs

Sunday marks a year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. He introduced the cheetahs under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. While the project has experienced several setbacks and triumphs since its launch, let's look back at the past year for these cheetahs in the country.

What is Centre's vision for Project Cheetah

Under the project, the Centre has brought 20 cheetahs from Africa since September last year, and four cubs were born this year in March at Kuno. Notably, the central government reportedly plans to bring five to ten cheetahs each year over the next ten years under this initiative, with the goal of establishing a viable population of approximately 35 cheetahs.

Setbacks faced by Project Cheetah

As of August, nine cheetahs had died due to reasons like infections and climatic factors, with the series of cheetah deaths beginning with a female big cat named Sasha on March 27. On April 23, a male feline named Uday passed away due to cardio-pulmonary failure, and another female cheetah named Daksha died after a violent encounter on May 9. On May 25, two cheetah cubs succumbed to "weather conditions," and another female cheetah named Tbilisi died on August 2.

Row over satellite collars

Following the two deaths in July, many reports blamed satellite collars, which are devices worn around the necks of cheetahs to track and monitor their activities, for the animals' infections. Dismissing those reports, Cheetah Project chief SP Yadav recently told the news agency ANI, "There is no truth that any cheetah died due to radio collars. I want to say that monitoring is not possible in the wild without radio collars."

Signs of hope for India's Project Cheetah

Despite all of this, there are several positives to Project Cheetah. News outlet Deccan Chronicle reported that Namibian cheetah Aasha successfully adapted to her new environment and has traveled 200km out from Kuno's boundary. "Aasha has carried herself in such a manner in the last one year that gives lots of hope for the successful introduction and establishment of cheetahs in India," a forest official stated. Aasha was one of the eight Namibian cheetahs brought to the park last year.

