Centre withdraws controversial livestock bill amid massive backlash

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 21, 2023 | 02:13 pm 1 min read

The draft was made public on June 7

The central government on Tuesday withdrew the draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, reported The Indian Express. This comes after the proposed bill received sharp criticism from civil society. Notably, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying circulated the draft bill on June 7 and sought public comments and suggestions within 10 days.

Bill would need wider consultation: Centre

In its memorandum on Tuesday, the ministry said, "During the consultation, it has been viewed that enough time is required to understand the proposed draft and to make further comments/suggestions." "Further, the representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions with animal welfare and related aspects, and, hence, would need wider consultation," it added.

Draft criticized for allegedly encouraging 'animal cruelty'

In the proposed bill, the ministry mentioned the import and export of "live animals," which raised concerns among activists and the public. Allegedly, it was said to encourage "animal cruelty," the main reason why the hashtag "#SayNoToLiveStockBill2023'" trended on social media. Other concerns included a potential decrease in the livestock population in India and the inclusion of canines and felines in the livestock list.

