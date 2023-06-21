India

Vande Bharat's sleeper version to be launched by March 2024

Currently, Vande Bharat trains only have chair car coaches

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the first batch of Vande Bharat Express sleeper trains would be rolled out in March 2024. In an interview with Economic Times, Vaishnaw reportedly said that the design for Vande Bharat Express's sleeper variant was being explored at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, and would be readied by the end of December.

Sleeper trains to allow overnight, long-distance travel: Vaishnaw

The railways minister further told the publication, "The sleeper trains will allow Vande Bharat trains to be engaged in overnight and long-distance travel." He added that around 22 Vande Bharat express trains were already being made as per the schedule. Notably, Vaishnaw last month stated that Vande Bharat trains would have three versions—chair car, metro, and sleeper—by February-March next year.

RVNL, Russia's TMH involved in disagreement

Vaishnaw's remarks followed a dispute between Russian locomotive manufacturer TMH and Indian Railways' public sector undertaking Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The conflict revolves around the ownership of the consortium that had secured the bid for delivering 120 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. According to ET, RVNL demanded a larger stake, but TMH argued it violated their "irrevocable and binding agreement."

5 Vande Bharat trains to be launched on June 27

Currently, Vande Bharat trains only have chair car coaches and run as day trains. Meanwhile, ET reported Indian Railways is set to launch five Vande Bharat trains simultaneously on June 27. The trains will run on Mumbai-Goa, Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, and Bhopal-Jabalpur routes. With the addition of these trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running on India's rail network will reach 23.

