Manmohan Singh lauds India's stance on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 08, 2023 | 03:01 pm 3 min read

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh commended the Centre's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh commended the Centre's approach to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, saying that prioritizing India's sovereign and economic interests while advocating for peace was the "right thing." In an interview with The Indian Express ahead of the G20 Summit, Singh emphasized the importance of not choosing sides and focusing on policy coordination to address global challenges. However, he also cautioned against "using diplomacy and foreign policy for party or personal politics."

Why does this story matter?

Singh is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's predecessor, who helmed the nation for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by the Congress. His term witnessed the 2008 global financial crisis, in the aftermath of which the G20 was reportedly elevated from an inter-ministerial consultation forum to a platform for discussion between heads of states. Notably, India has assumed the G20's rotational presidency and is hosting the Leaders' Summit this weekend in Delhi.

G20 not a forum for security-related conflicts: Singh

Singh said, "When two or more powers are caught in a conflict, there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides," and lauded India's stance of non-alignment. "The G20 was never envisaged as the forum for settling security-related conflicts," he said, adding the G20 must set aside security differences and focus on policy coordination to tackle the challenges of climate change, inequality, and confidence in global trade. He said that the G20 coordinated well during the 2008 financial crisis.

Wary of talks around new trade restrictions, de-globalization: Singh

Singh added, "India's external trade as a share of its GDP doubled in the decade from 2005 to 2015, which benefitted us enormously, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty." He stressed the need for India to avoid getting entangled in conflicts and maintain a balance in trading relationships across nations and regions. He cautioned against the current discourse around new types of trade restrictions and de-globalization, which could disrupt the existing order but also present new opportunities for India.

Not right for me to offer advice to PM: Singh

Talking about India's troubled relationship with China, he said, "It is not right for me to offer advice to the Prime Minister on how to handle complex diplomatic matters." He expressed disappointment that Chinese President Xi Jinping wasn't attending the G20 summit, adding, "I hope and believe the prime minister will take all steps necessary to protect India's territorial and sovereign integrity and defuse bilateral tensions." Singh said foreign policy now commands greater significance in domestic politics than earlier.

Singh lauds ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 success

The former prime minister also praised the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3, saying, "It is a matter of great pride that India's scientific establishment has once again proved its mettle as being among the best in the world." He congratulated all the women and men in the ISRO for their efforts while noting that Chandrayaan-1 was launched during his term.

