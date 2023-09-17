Chhattisgarh man murdered for raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan, 4 arrested

India

Chhattisgarh man murdered for raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan, 4 arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 17, 2023 | 01:31 pm 2 min read

Chhattisgarh man killed by friends over pro-India slogan

In a shocking development in Chhattisgarh, a 32-year-old man from the state's Bhilai district was allegedly killed on Friday for raising "Hindustan Zindabad" slogans after watching the Bollywood movie Gadar 2 on his mobile phone. As per the news outlet The Free Press Journal, the victim has been identified as Malkit Singh, alias Veeru, and the four attackers who brutally beat him up were his friends.

Victim succumbed to injuries after being thrashed

According to media reports, the police revealed that when Singh raised the slogan Hindustan Zindabad, his friends thought that he was doing so to "tease them." The 32-year-old was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Raipur's Ramkrishna Care Hospital for treatment after being brutally beaten. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

4 suspects arrested, 1 still absconding: Police

Meanwhile, it's been learned that the four accused men have been arrested by the cops, and a police search for a fifth individual is underway. The identities of the arrested individuals have been confirmed as Faizal, Tasavvur, Tarun Nishad, and Shubham Lahare. It is also worth noting that the victim's father is the chief of Khursipar Gurudwara.

Singh's family, community demand justice

Upon learning about the brutality, the victim's family members and several others from the local Sikh community reportedly reached the Khursipar Police Station and staged a protest. They demanded a government job for the deceased man's wife and a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh. They also blocked the national highway in protest of the incident and called for immediate justice.

Accused charged under several IPC sections

The Hindustan Times reported that a case has been registered at Khursipar Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others. However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha revealed that "the motive behind this gruesome incident is yet to be ascertained."

Share this timeline