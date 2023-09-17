As PM Modi turns 73, Centre to launch welfare schemes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 17, 2023 | 11:30 am 3 min read

Centre to launch various welfare schemes on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, and on this occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a number of outreach programs. The BJP-led central government will launch a slew of welfare initiatives including the ambitious Vishwakarma Yojana, a Rs. 13,000 crore initiative to support artisans, craftsmen, and traditional skill practitioners. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention Centre (IICC), known as "Yashobhoomi," in Dwarka, New Delhi.

BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara'

To commemorate PM Modi's 73rd birthday, the BJP will initiate a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwara" (fortnight of service) on Sunday. The campaign will continue until October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Health Ministry will also launch the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which aims to promote healthcare for economically weaker sections of society. During this period, the BJP said they would organize various activities, including promoting government achievements and participating in welfare initiatives like blood donation, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

Gujarat BJP to open bank accounts for 30,000 schoolgirls

Moreover, the Gujarat BJP announced that it will open bank accounts for nearly 30,000 schoolgirls on PM Modi's birthday under the women empowerment initiative. The party is also expected to launch an expansive campaign aimed at highlighting the major achievements of the Modi government over the past nine-and-a-half years. Notably, BJP chief JP Nadda held meetings with party leaders to discuss the details of programs.

Special yoga camps in Gujarat's Rajkot

Special yoga shivirs (yoga camps) are also being organized by the BJP in Gujarat's Rajkot, where yoga followers are creating awareness among the people for yoga. The two-day event held to celebrate PM Modi's birthday is expected to be attended by over 500 people, per reports. Additionally, a BJP worker in Pune showcased PM Modi's portrait using grains and millet on Saturday. It was created by artist Ganesh Khare and his team in 18 hours.

Know about Vishwakarma Yojana

The Vishwakarma Yojana, which will be launched on Sunday, coincides with Vishwakarma Jayanti. The scheme aims to help artisans, craftsmen, and traditional skill practitioners, who largely come from the Other Backward Class (OBC) segment. With an outlay of Rs. 13,000 crore, the scheme is reportedly seen as the BJP's outreach to this politically significant group ahead of the polls.

PM Modi to dedicate 'Yashobhoomi' international convention center to public

Furthermore, PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international convention and expo center "Yashobhoomi" in New Delhi. Developed at a cost of about Rs. 5,400 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spans over 8.9 lakh square meters of land, according to the central government. The Yashobhoomi Convention Center has 15 convention rooms, 13 meeting rooms, and a grand ballroom, with a total seating capacity of over 11,000 delegates, an official statement said, per Zee News.

