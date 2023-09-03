'Will stop Love Jihad': Assam CM on anti-polygamy bill

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 03, 2023 | 01:31 pm 3 min read

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government would stop 'Love Jihad' through anti-polygamy bill

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced plans to introduce the anti-polygamy bill in the state assembly in December to ban polygamy, the practice of marrying multiple spouses. A legal committee has already been formed to examine the state government's authority to ban polygamy, and public opinion has shown strong support for the bill, he said. Sarma further said that the bill would have provisions that would help in stopping "Love Jihad" in the state.

Why does this story matter?

The Assam government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been trying for years to bring an anti-polygamy law to the assembly. The plan gained traction in May when CM Sarma appointed a four-member committee to examine whether legislation to ban polygamy could be adopted. The panel, headed by Justice (Retired) Rumi Phookan, has already submitted its report. Notably, the ban on polygamy is a part of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which the Centre has been lobbying for.

Will finalize bill within 45 days: CM Sarma

Sarma claimed that the state government got at least 149 suggestions in response to their public notice related to the anti-polygamy bill. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favor of the bill and support banning polygamy, while only three are opposed to it, he said. The government had sought opinions and suggestions from the public on the proposed bill to ban polygamy. Now, it intends to finalize the bill within the next 45 days after receiving "overwhelming support."

Know what CM Sarma said about 'Love Jihad' earlier

CM Sarma also stated that they will add some points to the bill to stop "Love Jihad," which he earlier alleged was the root cause of forceful religious conversions in the state. "Love Jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups to describe a supposed campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through marriage. The inclusion of these points aims to address concerns about religious conversion through marriage, he added.

CM's take on AFSPA

Regarding the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), CM Sarma said the Assam government was actively addressing the issue. The decision on whether AFSPA should be withdrawn or not lies with the state government. "I will discuss it with the Union government this month, and towards the end of this month, a concrete decision will be taken," he said. AFSPA gives special authority to the Indian armed forces to uphold public order in regions categorized as "disturbed areas."

