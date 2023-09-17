100 hours and counting: Anantnag encounter enters day 5

100 hours and counting: Anantnag encounter enters day 5

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 17, 2023

Terrorists using forest cover to fight security personnel in Anantnag: Report

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces in the dense forests of Anantnag district's Gadol in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) entered its fifth day on Sunday. The faceoff, which started on Wednesday and has been ongoing for more than 100 hours now, has seen four security personnel lose their lives in action in their attempts to neutralize the terrorists hiding inside a hilltop cave.

Trained terrorists utilizing forest cover, treacherous terrain

According to NDTV, the terrorists are trained in high-altitude and jungle warfare and are using the forest cover and treacherous terrain to prolong the encounter and keep the forces at bay. While security forces deployed in the region have dismantled terrorist support structures in towns and villages, this new form of terrorism in alpine forests has the potential to undo the recent anti-terrorism progress in these parts.

Indian Army used drones to hunt down terrorist hideouts

Over the past five days, security personnel have allegedly fired hundreds of rockets and motor shells, targeting suspected terrorist hideouts with hi-tech equipment. As per the news outlet Hindustan Times, the Indian Army also used drones to drop explosives on the hideouts. On Saturday, at least three terrorists were killed in a security operation, while two others are reported to be hiding in the mountains of Gadole forest in Anantnag's Kokernag district.

Key details regarding ongoing Anantnag encounter

On Tuesday night, the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation based on input received. As forces approached the hideout, terrorists opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himayun Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Colonel Manpreet Singh. Another soldier also succumbed to his injuries on Friday. In addition, two other soldiers were injured, and another is suspected to be missing.

Opposition slams PM Modi over Anantnag encounter

Meanwhile, opposition parties have targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the matter. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stated, "The time when our country's soldiers were martyred in an encounter with terrorists At that time the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Defense Minister were celebrating in the BJP office." "This is very sad. Till now, he (Modi) has not expressed any condolence on this," he added.

You can watch Kejriwal's remarks here

