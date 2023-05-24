India

J&K: 7 dead, 1 critically injured in road accident

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023

The incident occurred in Kishtwar district

At least seven people died and one sustained critical injuries after a cruiser vehicle of the Pakal Dul Project met with an accident in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI. The incident occurred at the Dangduru Dam site, officials said. According to reports, more than 10 people were onboard the cruiser vehicle. Meanwhile, the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Driver lost control of wheel: Report

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav said that all possible help as per the requirement will be provided. Separately, IANS reported that a Tata Sumo taxi met with an accident after the driver lost control of the wheel, following which the vehicle fell into a deep gorge. Five others were also injured in the incident, the news agency reported, quoting officials.