COVID-19: India records 552 new cases, 6 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023, 11:49 am 1 min read

The active caseload was recorded at 6,591

India on Wednesday reported 552 new cases of COVID-19, a slight increase from Tuesday's count of 405 infections, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data. Meanwhile, the active caseload was recorded at 6,591. In the last 24 hours, three new fatalities and three reconciled deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 5,31,849.

Over 1,000 people recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Per the ministry, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.8%, with 1,059 patients discharged in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the death rate stands at 1.18%. So far, the government has administered over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines against the disease. In total, the country has recorded over 4.49 crore COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began more than three years ago.