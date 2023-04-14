Lifestyle

5 problems your eyes reveal about your health

5 problems your eyes reveal about your health

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 14, 2023, 12:15 am 2 min read

Don't turn a blind eye to these five health risks

Your eyes do more than just help you see the world around you. In fact, they can reveal a lot about your overall health and wellness. Your eyes can offer early warning signs of various health issues, from diabetes﻿ to COVID-19. Keep reading to discover the top five health risks your eyes can reveal, and how to spot them.

Itchy eyes

COVID-19 has been around for a while and it's been causing a lot of trouble. You may know about the typical symptoms like fever, fatigue, and cough. But did you know that COVID-19 can also make your eyes itchy? Yep, that's right! The new COVID variant XBB 1.16, also known as Arcturus, has been found to cause itchy eyes, often due to conjunctivitis.

Blurred vision

Blurred vision can indicate diabetes, a condition that causes high levels of sugar in your blood. Poorly managed diabetes can lead to diabetic retinopathy, where small blood vessels in your eyes leak blood and fluids, causing blurred vision and difficulty seeing at night. Worried about diabetes? Try these five yoga asanas that can help diabetics control their symptoms.

Ring around cornea

Corneal arcus is a condition where a gray-white line of fat deposits grows on the outer edge of your cornea. In some cases, the deposits can form a complete ring and give an ugly look to your eyes. While this condition is typically not concerning for older individuals, those under 40 should be aware that it may be a sign of dangerously high cholesterol.

Bulging eyes

Bulging eyes can indicate Graves' disease, a condition that results in an overproduction of thyroid hormones. Other symptoms include double vision, vision loss, hand tremors, weight loss, and diarrhea. While medication or surgery can help regulate hormone production, they may not cure the condition or alleviate eye symptoms. Prompt medical attention is vital, as untreated Graves' disease can have serious consequences.

Drooping eyelids

Drooping eyelids may indicate myasthenia gravis, a condition where the immune system attacks and weakens muscles. Myasthenia gravis primarily affects the eye, face, and throat muscles, making it difficult to speak, chew, or swallow. Medication is available to manage symptoms, but some patients may require thymus gland removal surgery. However, this isn't the only thing that can cause droopy eyelids.