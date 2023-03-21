Lifestyle

These homemade mosquito repellent sprays actually work

Mar 21, 2023

One of the most annoying pests both indoors and outdoors, mosquitos are not only flying bugs that bite but also spread harmful viruses like Zika virus, dengue, chikungunya, malaria, West Nile, and others. While many mosquito repellants are available in the market, they are not exactly healthy for humans and can affect the lungs. Instead, try these homemade mosquito repellant sprays.

Neem and coconut oil spray

Packed with antiseptic and antibacterial properties, neem has a strong smell that keeps mosquitos away. The fatty acids found in coconut oil offer over 90% repellency against mosquitoes—including Aedes aegypti which is responsible for spreading the Zika virus. Mix neem oil with coconut oil. Pour into a spray bottle along with boiled water and witch hazel and shake well. Spray in areas you need.

Vanilla, lemon juice, and lavender oil spray

The smell of lavender oil can be pleasing and calming for us but not for mosquitos. The presence of compounds like linalool, limonene, camphor, and eucalyptol in lavender essential oil repels mosquitos. The acidic nature of lemon also helps keep mosquitoes away. Mix lavender oil and vanilla extract, add lemon juice and distilled water, and mix well. Pour into a spray bottle and use.

Apple cider vinegar and peppermint essential oil spray

One of the best mosquito repellents around, the strong aroma of apple cider vinegar will keep mosquitos away. If you consume it regularly, your body's natural scent will alter which will help keep mosquitoes at bay. Mix apple cider vinegar with some water. Add peppermint essential oil to it and mix well. Pour into a spray bottle, shake, and use.

Cinnamon oil and water spray

Packed with powerful ingredients such as eugenol, cinnamyl acetate, anethole, and cinnamaldehyde, cinnamon oil can kill primary mosquito breeds, especially the Asian tiger mosquito. According to a study in Taiwan, cinnamon oil has been effective in killing off mosquito eggs. Mix around 24 drops of cinnamon oil with water and pour into a spray bottle. Spray around your home, plants, skin, and clothing.

Lemongrass oil and rosemary oil spray

The limonene and citronella present in lemongrass oil keeps mosquitoes away. Rosemary oil, on the other hand, contains limonene, camphor, and eucalyptol that act as herbal mosquito repellants. Mix lemongrass oil with rosemary oil and olive oil. Add boiled water and witch hazel and mix well. Pout this mixture into a spray bottle and shake everything well. It is ready to use.