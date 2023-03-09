Lifestyle

Satish Kaushik dies by heart attack: A few warning signs

Written by Sneha Das Mar 09, 2023, 02:58 pm 3 min read

Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 66

The cases of heart attacks are swelling among both younger and older adults owing to sedentary lifestyles with no exercise, tremendous stress, and unhealthy diets. Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday morning due to a heart attack at the age of 66. While Kaushik's death sent shockwaves across the country, get to know how you can avoid a heart attack.

What exactly happened to Kaushik

According to Kaushik's friend and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Kaushik was at his friend's place in Gurugram when he complained of discomfort and uneasiness. He asked his driver to take him to the hospital. However, his health deteriorated on the way. He was rushed to the Fortis Hospital where he breathed his last at 1 am on Thursday.

Know about some warning signs of a heart attack

A heart attack usually occurs when enough blood is not supplied to a part of your heart muscle. Look for signs like discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that feels like an uncomfortable pressure or squeezing. The discomfort can last for a few minutes. Feeling weak, or light-headed, sweating excessively, and experiencing shortness of breath are also some warning signs.

Some early symptoms

Chest pain or a burning sensation are some early symptoms of a heart attack which are often dismissed as symptoms of gas and acidity. People also dismiss pain over the shoulders or arms. Some other early symptoms also include jaw pain, abnormal heartbeat, palpitations, dizziness, cold sweats, anxiety, and fatigue﻿. Instead of avoiding these symptoms, monitor them and immediately visit a doctor.

How to protect your heart health

To protect your heart health and prevent cardiac deaths, try to maintain a healthy weight by engaging in regular physical activity and a wholesome diet. You can practice moderate-intensity exercises for 30 minutes daily and have a balanced diet comprising fruits, vegetables, lean protein, healthy fats, and whole grains. Manage your stress through yoga, and meditation. Also, quit smoking to keep your heart healthy.

What should you do during a heart attack?

If you see someone with symptoms of a heart attack or complaining of breathlessness, chest pain, and uneasiness, immediately rush them to the nearby hospital. Loosen any tight clothing and make the person rest on the way. You can give them aspirin tablets to chew on. If the person is unconscious, it is recommended to commence CPR if you are trained in it.

How to perform CPR in case of an emergency

Learning to give CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival during the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest. Start by pushing hard and fast on the person's chest giving 100 compressions in one minute. Allow the chest to completely rise between compressions. If you are trained in CPR, check the patient's airway and offer rescue breaths after every 30 compressions.