Ever heard of wheel yoga? Here's everything about it

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 21, 2023, 10:07 am 3 min read

Wheel yoga offers multiple health benefits

'Wheel' you be doing this yoga? The ancient practice of yoga involves many modern modifications, most of which make it easier and more fun to do. One of these is wheel yoga, which takes your practice up a notch, one roll at a time. From its meaning to its benefits, here is everything you should know about this enjoyable form of yoga.

Let's understand what wheel yoga is all about

Wheel yoga is a practice in which you use a wheel as a prop and perform certain asanas. It is suitable for practitioners of proficiency levels, right from beginners to experts. This form helps you deepen your yoga practices and help you reduce body tension. Even athletes and runners can indulge in it for muscle recovery and tissue healing. Let's check some benefits.

Helps you perform the toughest asanas with ease

Many difficult asanas can involve a lot of practice and patience to master, especially if you are a beginner. However, with wheel yoga, you can do all the backbends, inversions, tilts, twists, and turns without any problem. The wheel is easy and safe to use in your daily routine, helping you take your performance to a whole new level.

Prevents injuries

Just like any other workout, there's a scope of injury even in yoga when you unknowingly practice some poses wrong or without due attention. When you practice wheel yoga, you eliminate the chances of injury as it offers you support and balance during your practice. It supports your body, lets it rest on its surface, and offers mobility that is otherwise lacking without props.

Relieves aches or pains in the body

Whether it is due to a strenuous workout or a usual routine, pains, and aches can occur anywhere in the body and can disrupt your daily lifestyle. With wheel yoga, you can replace those painkiller tablets as the prop can help you relieve tense, stiff, and sore muscles﻿. From your back and hips to your chest and shoulders, you can soothe them all.

Makes you more flexible

While yoga makes you flexible, you can amp it up with wheel yoga. Yes, using a wheel prop during your traditional yoga practice can help you stretch your muscles, more than you usually do. This improves your mobility and expands your range of movements without you over-stretching your body. It can also help you easily stretch those muscle groups that you haven't stretched before.

Fosters better breathing and increased stamina during the practice

The wheel used in this yoga form allows extension and flexion of the diaphragm, helping you breathe better for mindfulness. With this, you can become less tired and more relaxed as you perform even the toughest of asanas. Moreover, it is even a great deal for your stamina building as it improves your strength manifold, in addition to your stability and support.