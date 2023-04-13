Lifestyle

Here are a few popular chutneys to try at home

These chutneys go well with starters and fried foods

Indian meals are incomplete without a dollop of chutney on the side just like fried foods which taste bland without a spicy and flavorful dip. Recently, a tangy and spiced tomato chutney recipe went viral on social media which is prepared using lots of tomatoes, garlic, onions, and green chilies. Here are five dips and chutneys that will win your heart.

Trending tomato chutney

Similar to Mexican salsa, this trending tomato chutney is extremely popular in Odisha and Bihar. Roast tomato pieces in mustard oil with salt. Remove the peel and mash them well. Roast garlic in hot oil, add to the tomato mix, and mash again. Add red chili powder, finely-chopped onions, green chilies, a little salt, and coriander leaves, and mix well. Serve with roti.

Onion chutney

A popular Andhra recipe, onion chutney can be had with dosa, upma, Pongal, or idli. It has a spicy and tangy taste and is a must-have in South Indian households. Add roughly chopped onion, whole red chilies, vinegar, chopped garlic, and salt to a bowl and mix well. Blend the mixture into a fine paste. Serve with chapatis, dosa, or idli.

Spicy green chutney

Green coriander chutney is one of the most classic recipes to try at home. It goes best with Indian starters like kebabs, rolls, and tandooris. Add freshly chopped coriander leaves to a mixer and blend well. Add garlic, salt, lemon, and chopped green chilies and blend again until you get a smooth paste. Mix it with curd and serve with kebabs and onion ringlets.

Garlic chutney

Made with spicy red chilies and garlic, this chutney not only livens up each and every dish but also helps boost your immune system and fight diabetes and asthma. This chutney also aids in digestion. Add chopped garlic, whole red chilies soaked in vinegar, and salt to a mixer and blend everything well to form a smooth paste. Serve with samosas or pakoras.

Mustard chutney

Mustard chutney or kasundi is a popular recipe from West Bengal. Coarsely grind black mustard seeds, black peppercorns, fenugreek seeds, and yellow mustard seeds. Add chopped raw mangoes, green chilies, water, ginger, red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, sugar, vinegar, and coriander powder and blend again. Saute asafoetida in mustard oil. Add the paste to the pan and cook well. Serve with fried foods.