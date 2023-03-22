Lifestyle

Ramzan 2023: Break your fast with these lip-smacking iftar dishes

Check out these delicious recipe for a memorable iftar

March 22 this year is the beginning of Ramzan, a month-long period of abstinence, reflection, prayer, and fasting for followers of Islam around the world. Among the many important attributes of this holy month is iftar, the evening meal consumed after sundown to break the day's fast. Here are five appetizing iftar food recipes that you should cook and savor with your loved ones.

Chicken shawarma

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Mix vinegar, yogurt, vegetable oil, cardamom, salt, and pepper. Coat boneless chicken pieces well with this mixture. In a small bowl, mix tahini, oil, lemon, yogurt, garlic, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Put the chicken into this marinade and bake until brown. Add sliced chicken, lettuce, onion, and tahini sauce, on pita bread and roll it.

Keema samosa

Prepare the stuffing by marinating keema in ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, salt, and yogurt. Saute it in hot oil along with garam masala, onions, and dry fruits until golden brown. For samosa, make a flour dough with oil and water, roll it into small rotis, and half them. Add the keema to it, seal its edges, and deep fry.

Shami kebab

Mix water, cardamom, Bengal gram, cinnamon sticks, salt, red chili powder, lamb meat, ginger-garlic paste, and turmeric. Boil it all. Once the water gets evaporated, mince the meat and mix it with coriander, cumin seeds, and chilies. Roll this mixture into patties and fry in oil until they turn golden brown. Enjoy this with green chutney or tomato ketchup. Salivating already?

Mutton biryani

Marinate mutton for three hours in lemon juice, yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, salt, pepper, and garam masala. Now cook it alongside onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, cumin powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, water, and ghee. Meanwhile, you can cook basmati rice till it's parboiled. Once done, layer the mutton mixture on rice and then cook on flow flame. Stir well and serve.

Butter chicken

Marinate chicken with red chili powder, salt, pepper, lemon juice, yogurt, kasuri methi, garam masala, mustard oil, and ginger-garlic paste. Roast it for about 30 minutes. Prepare gravy by cooking cinnamon sticks, cardamom, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, red chili powder, kasuri methi, cream, and some honey in butter. Mix well, puree, and sieve. Heat butter, add the gravy and the roasted chicken, and mix well.