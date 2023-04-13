Lifestyle

The ultimate guide to staying active at your desk job

The ultimate guide to staying active at your desk job

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 13, 2023, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Don't let your desk job affect your health!

Many of us have jobs that require us to sit at our desks for long periods, at the workplace. All this sitting without any physical activity can lead to negative health consequences when it becomes a daily habit. So, it is important to find out ways to incorporate as much physical activity as you can without disrupting your work schedule.

Plan your walks

Try scheduling short breaks throughout the day to take a quick stroll. Set reminders on your calendar or phone to make sure you don't forget. Even a few minutes of walking can make a big difference in how you feel physically and mentally. Plus, taking breaks to move around can actually increase your productivity and focus when you return to your work desk.

Stand up and stretch

Take a break every hour to stand up and stretch. Try stretching your arms, legs, back, and neck to target areas that are prone to tightness from prolonged sitting. It can help relieve tension, improve circulation, and prevent discomfort or injury. You can even set an alarm on your smartphone or computer to remind you to take these breaks throughout the day.

Dance alone in your cabin

You can put on your favorite song, close the door, and dance alone in your room. It does not have to be a long break, even just a few minutes of dancing can help re-energize you and improve your focus. So go ahead and bust a move. Your mind and body will thank you for it!

Ditch the elevator and take the stairs

It may be tempting to take the elevator but opt for the stairs as they can offer numerous health benefits. Climbing stairs can elevate your heart rate, boost your energy levels, and even enhance the function of your immune system. So next time you are faced with the choice between stairs and an elevator, challenge yourself to take the stairs and feel the benefits.

Do some desk exercises

Simple exercises such as arm and leg stretches, neck exercises, and shoulder presses, can be done right at your desk. These exercises can add some much-needed movement to an otherwise static work routine. This can boost your energy and enhance your overall focus and productivity at work. You might also want to read about a few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain.