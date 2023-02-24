Lifestyle

Bulging love handles? Fix them with these 5 yoga asanas

These yoga poses are simple, easy, and effective to get rid of love handles

Most of us skip wearing body-hugging clothes because of the excess fat around our hip and waist area, commonly called love handles. These are so prominently visible that they bulge out and can be easily clamped with fingers! While losing weight can help you get rid of them, it may still not guarantee their absence. Include these yoga asanas in your weight loss journey.

Trikonasana

Begin by standing with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot outward while your left foot faces inward with a 45-degree angle. Now bend your back to the right and bring your right hand down to the floor. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling, just parallel to the right arm. Gaze up toward the ceiling and hold. Repeat on the opposite side.

Vrikshasana

This yoga asana is easy. Stand straight, slowly raising your right foot place its sole on your lower left leg or thigh. Bring both your arms up in the air and then bring them down toward your chest, joining your palms. Focus your gaze straight ahead or on the floor. Hold this position for a minute and then repeat it with the other leg.

Naukasana

This yoga pose works on your abdominal muscles and helps eliminate love handles. Lie down facing the ceiling. Place your hands beside you, relax your shoulders, and keep your legs straight. Lift your hands and legs together, making a 45 degrees angle. Once your body forms a V-shape, hold the position for about 45 to 60 seconds. Deep breathe as you do that.

Tiryaka Tadasana

This one is another easy yoga asana that you can do. Stand with your feet apart, keeping your spine and head straight. Raise your arms above your head, interlock your fingers, and let your palms face toward the ceiling. Keeping your arms and hands straight, sway toward the right. Ensure that you don't bend your arms or back. Repeat the same toward the left.

​Utkatasana

Say goodbye to your love handles as this yoga pose stretches your abdominal, back, and hip muscles. Stand with your feet together and arms at your side. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the sky. Now get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward.