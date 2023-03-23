Lifestyle

National Chia Day: 'Seed' the day with these delicious recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 23, 2023, 09:25 am 2 min read

These recipes will make your day more nutritious and flavorful

The US celebrates National Chia Day on March 23 every year, marking the importance and popularity of these tiny wonders of nutrition. Existing for more than 3,500 years (say what?), these mighty seeds are thought to be among the rarest superfoods humankind is blessed with. Let's celebrate this occasion by trying our hand at these five mouth-watering recipes featuring chia seeds.

Apple chia seeds smoothie

Chia seeds help in weight loss and if you are willing to shed some extra kilos, drinking a glass of smoothie can help you without compromising on nutrition. To make this lip-smacking apple chia seeds smoothie, blend together one chopped apple, one cup of yogurt, one tablespoon of peanut butter, and one tablespoon of chia seeds. Serve chilled.

Banana and chia seeds cake

Peel some ripe bananas and whisk them in a bowl for two-three minutes or until pulpy. Separately, add sugar and eggs to a bowl and grab another one to mix refined flour, chia seeds, and baking powder. Now mix all three mixtures and stir well. Once done, pour it into a cake mold and sprinkle some almond flakes on the top. Bake and enjoy!

Chocolate chia seeds pudding

Grab a mixing bowl and add some cocoa powder and maple syrup. Mix well. Now take a pudding jar, add two tablespoons of chia seeds to it, and layer them with the syrup mixture above. Mix well again. The next step is to place this jar in your refrigerator for about 20 to 30 minutes to thicken it up. And it's done!

Strawberry chia seeds popsicle

This recipe is a perfect summertime indulgence! Add some sliced strawberries and maple syrup in a mixer and blend well. Pour it into a bowl and then add some chia seeds. Whisk nicely. Now grab a popsicle mold, pour the mixture into it, and then insert a popsicle stick. Allow it to freeze for six to eight hours and savor! Salivating already, aren't you?

Chocolate, chia seed, and coconut truffles

Mix chia seeds, coconut, buckwheat flour, sugar, and rice malt syrup in a bowl. Separately, melt some dark chocolate. Now fill your silicone tray with coconut and layer it all with dark chocolate. Place it in your refrigerator. Once chilled, take it out and sprinkle the chia seeds mixture on it. Top it with some melted chocolate and refrigerate for four-six hours.