COVID variant XBB.1.16: Here's what we know so far

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 07, 2023, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Reports so far do not suggest a rise in severe cases

The number of COVID-19 cases is once again increasing in several regions of India, mainly due to the emergence of the new Omicron variant, which has been labeled XBB.1.16. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified over 800 variants of Omicron spread across 22 countries, and XBB.1.16 is one of them. Here is what we currently know about this particular variant.

XBB.1.16 shows higher infectivity, says WHO

A report by the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), cited the WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove saying that lab studies have shown the Omicron variant XBB.1.16, to have increased infectivity and possibly greater pathogenicity. Following this, both the central and state governments have released guidance and ramped up testing and monitoring efforts throughout India.

COVID-related deaths exceed 25,000 in the past 28 days: WHO

The WHO's latest global update on COVID-19 reports that between February 27 and March 26, 2023, there were approximately 3.6 million new cases and over 25,000 fatalities. The XBB.1.16 variant was put under monitoring by the WHO starting on March 22.

What mutations did it go through?

The XBB.1.16 is a combination of two previous COVID variants, BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75. It has three specific mutations in the spike protein, which are E180V, F486P, and K478R. Out of these three mutations, the mutation at position 478 of the COVID spike protein has been linked to increased transmission, pathogenicity, and reduced effectiveness of antibodies against the virus.

What are the symptoms of XBB.1.16?

There have been no indications that the XBB.1.16 variant, or any other strain of the virus, causes different or more severe symptoms. However, researchers are still investigating the potential impact of this new variant. The classic symptoms linked to previous strains of the virus continue to be prevalent, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, muscle aches, and abdominal issues.

What preventive measures can you take?

A circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advises that those who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate at home. To prevent the spread of the virus, individuals must maintain physical distance, wear masks indoors, practice hand hygiene, and manage symptoms such as fever and coughing. Patients should also regularly monitor their temperature and oxygen levels.

What's the current COVID-19 update in India?

Currently, India's active caseload is 28,303, accounting for 0.06% of total cases, according to PIB's press release. The recovery rate stands at 98.75%, with 3,320 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,41,85,858. There were 6,050 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 3.39% and a weekly positivity rate of 3.02%.

