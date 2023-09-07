India-Bharat row: Official reveals how UN considers name change requests

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 07, 2023 | 04:31 pm 2 min read

An official of the United Nations (UN) has reportedly confirmed that the organization considers name change requests from countries amid the "India" to "Bharat" row. While speaking on the topic of how the intergovernmental organization deals with such requests, UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq reportedly cited the example of Turkey changing its name to "Turkiye" in 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Controversy erupted in the Indian political circuit recently after President Droupadi Murmu extended G20 dinner invitations under the title "President of Bharat" rather than the conventional "President of India." The development fanned speculation that the country's name could be changed to "Bharat" during the special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18 to 22. Notably, India is set to host the two-day G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, and it will be attended by top world leaders.

UN official's answer on name change

While responding to a query about the reports that India may change its name to Bharat, the UN official stated, Well, (the UN), in the case of Turkiye, we responded to a formal request delivered to us by the government." "Obviously, if we get requests like that, we consider them as they come," news agency PTI quoted Haq as saying.

PM Modi's message to ministers on India-Bharat row

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue with his ministers for the first time. He advised his ministerial team to steer clear of the escalating debate over the name "Bharat," stating that it is an ancient name for the country. During the meeting, he also laid out the conduct expected of the ministers at the upcoming G20 Summit, according to NDTV.

Opposition accuses government of India's name change plans

Attacking the Modi government over its alleged plans to change the country's name to "Bharat," opposition alliance leaders claimed that the move came because it named the group the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), top Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claimed that the INDIA bloc can rename itself to "Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT)."

Check out Tharoor's post on X

