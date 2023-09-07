World is one family: Modi reveals India's G20 Summit goals

September 07, 2023

PM Modi pens blog on G20, says leaving none behind is India's legacy

As India gears up to host the much-awaited G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a blog post and expressed his thoughts on the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," meaning "the world is one family." Modi also highlighted how India's G20 presidency has focused on a human-centric perspective, recognizing the importance of resilience and reliability in global supply chains, and boosting multilateralism through reforming global institutions in the post-pandemic world.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that Delhi will be hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place this week on Saturday and Sunday, at the ITPO Convention Centre's "Bharat Mandapam" in the national capital's Pragati Maidan. The summit will bring together G20 member nations and several world leaders to discuss global issues like climate change, and international economic cooperation, among others.

Modi pitches 'one Earth,' 'one family' approach

In his blog, Modi stated, "During India's G20 Presidency, this has translated into a call for human-centric progress. As One Earth, we are coming together to nurture our planet." "As One Family, we support each other in the pursuit of growth. And we move together towards a shared future - One Future - which is an undeniable truth in these interconnected times," he added.

PM Modi discusses climate change

On combating climate change, the Indian PM highlighted that "there is a need to move away from a purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change." In addition, Mod emphasized that democratizing climate action is the best way to impart momentum to the movement.

Modi calls India 'Mother of Democracy'

Modi also clarified that the G20 Presidency is not simply a "high-level diplomatic endeavor" for India, which he referred to as the "Mother of Democracy." He added that India's G20 Presidency is working to bridge the gender digital divide, reduce disparities in labor force participation, and expand women's leadership and decision-making roles. "Over 200 meetings will have been organized in 60 Indian cities...hosting nearly 100,000 delegates from 125 countries by the end of our term," he added.

India matched G20 pledge with actions and results

In conclusion, Modi wrote that India's G20 Presidency seeks to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and cultivate seeds of collaboration that foster a world where unity triumphs over discord and shared destiny trumps isolation. As the G20 President, India vowed to expand the global table, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes, Modi wrote, adding that he was confident India had matched its pledge with actions and results.

Know about PM Modi's Indonesia visit

Notably, Modi's blog on the upcoming G20 Summit comes on the day he is in Indonesia to participate in the East Asia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summits. Speaking at the ASEAN-India summits on Thursday, Modi said, "ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific."

You can read PM Modi's entire blog on G20 here

