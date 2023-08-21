Why Modi not Chouhan is BJP's campaign face in MP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 21, 2023 | 12:53 pm 3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is BJP's campaign face in MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly decided to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the face of election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh. It has also reportedly sidelined Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This was evident from Home Minister Amit Shah's mega press conference on Sunday. Reportedly, there were standees with PM Modi's face only, and no other leaders' faces appeared anywhere on the stage.

BJP to decide on CM post after elections: Shah

While presenting the "Report Card' of the BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said on Sunday that the party will decide on the chief minister's post only after the elections. The statement attempts to dodge concerns about whether Chouhan, the incumbent, would remain in office. The statements come at a time when the party has begun campaigning for the polls set for November.

'Highlight developmental works under PM Modi': Shah appeals to media

Replying to a query, Shah said, "Shivraj ji is the chief minister. It's our party's job [to decide on the post] and we will decide." "My appeal to you is to convey to people whatever work has been done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj ji so that development could be set as an agenda for the elections," he added.

Decision not to use Chouhan taken at highest level: Report

According to News18, the BJP took the decision not to utilize Chouhan as the campaign face at the highest level. Otherwise, the party will run in the assembly elections with the incumbent CM's visage. On Sunday, Shah appeared alongside state unit president VD Sharma, the CM's arch-rival, and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, in addition to Chouhan.

Factionalism within MP BJP

The BJP has intentionally picked PM Modi to be the face of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly poll, per reports. This decision is the outcome of alleged factionalism in the state BJP unit. Reportedly, there are several opposing camps led by Chouhan, Sharma, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others. To offset Chouhan's anti-incumbency, the BJP reportedly intends to capitalize on Modi's pro-incumbency.

Chances of revolt as existing MLA may lose tickets

The BJP also hopes to offer young leaders and other party cadres a chance this time. Several current MLAs would also lose their seats this time, sources told News18. As a result, if PM Modi remains the election's face, the prospects of a revolt are nearly nil. Chouhan leading the poll campaign may enable rebels to thwart the BJP's chances in their former constituencies.

Popular Modi-centric songs, merchandise galore

Meanwhile, the BJP cadres have started promoting Modi-centric songs, slogans, and merchandise in the state. He is presented as a "Shiva bhakt" in one of the songs. It also includes a video in which Modi is the only focus. Although not officially part of the BJP campaign, these songs and merchandise are being released at the party's behest to create a unified strategy.

