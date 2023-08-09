No-confidence motion debate enters day 2, all eyes on RaGa

Politics

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 09, 2023 | 11:11 am 1 min read

The debate in the Lok Sabha over the no-confidence motion entered day 2 on Wednesday. A meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe, while Congress MPs met at the Congress Parliamentary Party office. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to open the debate on Tuesday but didn't speak.

Why does this story matter?

A fiery session is expected in the House as Gandhi, reinstated as an MP on Monday, is expected to speak on the no-confidence motion at 12:00pm. The Monsoon Session has been witnessing repeated disruptions as the opposition has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the situation in Manipur, which has been marred by ethnic violence for over three months.

