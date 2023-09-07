G20 Summit: Army conducts mock drill, 1,000 cops deployed

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 07, 2023 | 01:31 pm 2 min read

Security forces in Delhi are on their toes as the G20 Summit, to be held over the weekend, is approaching

The security forces in Delhi are on their toes as the G20 Summit, to be held in the national capital over the weekend, approaches. While the Indian Army is conducting anti-sabotage mock drills, around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for the security of the foreign delegates visiting for the summit. The Delhi Police authorities are also taking extensive measures to ensure round-the-clock security in the national capital.

Indian Army conducts anti-sabotage mock drills

To ensure preparedness for any untoward incidents during the summit, the Indian Army conducted an anti-sabotage mock drill on Wednesday. The Army's 202 Counter Explosive Device Unit Commanding Officer, SS Bose, said they have been entrusted with Area Anti-Sabotage (AAS) cover during the summit. The AAS cover is divided into three parts—anti-sabotage checks, area sanitization, and the safe disposal of suspicious objects. This exercise is crucial to keep security personnel ready to handle any potential threat during the high-profile event.

Army entrusted with Area Anti-Sabotage cover

Constant vigilance at Shahdara, Yamuna Khadar

Ten pickets of the Delhi Police are in place at Shahdara for round-the-clock security. Security personnel have also been brought in from other places to ensure adequate force. Regular foot marches, patrolling, and combing operations are being carried out at the Yamuna Khadar area as it's near the Raj Ghat venue. The forces also conducted tear gas practice, Shahadra Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge Harsh Indora said.

Round-the-clock security at Hindon Airport

Furthermore, around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad for the security of delegates. Personnel will also be positioned on the rooftops of high-rise buildings near the airport, and authorities have asked residents in the nearby areas to avoid terraces during the movement of delegates. Traffic restrictions have been imposed, with heavy vehicles barred from entering Delhi from Thursday evening and light motor vehicles restricted during the movement of delegates from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

