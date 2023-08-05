Haryana violence: Khaps, farmers call for peace talks amid tension

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 05, 2023

Khaps and farmers have called for peace conference talks amid communal tension in Haryana

Amid the communal tension in Haryana, numerous khaps and farmer organizations have reportedly called for Sarva Dharma Sammelan (all-religion conference) in the state's Jind district on Saturday. The objective of the conference is to maintain peace and harmony, Hindustan Times reported. Khap heads and leaders from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will also likely visit the violence-hit Nuh district to appeal for unity and harmony.

Why does this story matter?

Communal violence erupted in Nuh, Haryana, on Monday when a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a religious procession organized by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The subsequent rioting killed six persons and wounded almost 200 others. Following the Nuh riots, the violence spread to neighboring districts like Gurugram and parts of Delhi, with the Haryana government threatening strict action against culprits.

Sarva Dharma Sammelan to reach out to all communities: Reports

According to reports, the Sarva Dharma Sammelan would be a reach-out program for all communities. A Jind-based farmer leader Azad Palwa said the conference would bring peace and unity across the region as people from all religions will likely participate in it. "Our delegation of peace committee has decided to visit the affected area soon," he added.

Communal incident can't take place without government's patronage: Leader

Commenting over the Haryana violence, the head of Rajthal village in Hisar, Anil Godara, told Hindustan Times, "The communal incident can't take place without the patronage of government." "Why has the government not arrested cow vigilante Monu Manesar for issuing derogatory statements and videos?" he asked. Several leaders allegedly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating violence before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Know about Nuh communal violence

On Monday, ethnic violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh and spread to adjacent Gurugram, claiming six lives and injuring many others. The violence erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh as reports spread that Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar would join the VHP procession. Manesar is wanted in the February 2023 Bhiwani double murder case on suspicion of being involved in the lynching of two Muslim livestock dealers.

200+ arrested in connection with rioting in Nuh, Guragram

According to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, 202 people have been arrested and 102 FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the rioting and violence in Nuh district. On Friday, he also suggested the Nuh violence was preplanned.

