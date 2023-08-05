J&K: 3 soldiers dead in encounter with terrorists in Kulgam

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 05, 2023 | 08:12 am 1 min read

At least three army personnel reportedly lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). According to the Indian Army, the encounter broke out on Friday evening based on some detailed information about the presence of terrorists in the Halan forests. Notably, this was a joint operation conducted by the police and army.

