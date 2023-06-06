India

Haryana farmers demanding MSP on sunflower seeds block Delhi-Amritsar highway

Hundreds of farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra blocked the Delhi-Amritsar highway after the Haryana government refused to buy sunflower seeds at MSP

Hundreds of farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday blocked the Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest after the Haryana government refused to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP). The protesting farmers are also protesting against the government's decision to induct the crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. The farmers said the government's decision will cost them around Rs. 10,000-12,000 per acre.

Why does this story matter?

The farmers postponed their protest last month and gave the government an ultimatum till Tuesday.

Notably, unseasonal rain and hail in Haryana in March this year caused significant damage to crops.

Previously, farmers had a year-and-a-half-long stand-off with the government over the provision of MSP and other farm laws.

The agitation ended in 2021 after the government agreed to repeal the farm laws.

Farmers blocked highway with sunflower seeds-loaded tractors

State cooperative procurement at Rs. 4,800 per quintal

The state government on Monday said that Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has started the commercial procurement of sunflower seeds at five markets in the district at Rs. 4,800 per quintal. Supporting the protest, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the farmers "won't accept anything less than the MSP," which is Rs. 6,400 per quintal.

Government wants to buy at Rs. 1,000 per quintal

Reportedly, the state government decided to buy sunflower seeds under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana for Rs. 1,000 per quintal. Farmers said they were forced to sell the produce to private players at Rs. 4,000. The BKU added the weather has been unfavorable and farmers were in no position to stock their produce. Earlier, CM Manohar Lal Khattar compensated Rs. 181 crore to 67,758 farmers.

Sunflower generates additional income, helps better crop management

Farmers in the potato-growing belts of Ambala and Kurukshetra districts cultivate sunflower crops on around 30,000 acres. Sunflower helps farmers diversify crop patterns and generate additional income. Each field gives two to three yields in a year after paddy and potato.