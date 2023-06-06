India

Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight diverted to Russia after glitch

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2023, 06:29 pm 1 min read

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was reportedly diverted to Russia after the captain detected some engine glitch. The plane has now landed safely in Magadan, NDTV reported, citing airline officials. It was reportedly carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members when the incident happened. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to comment on the incident.

Official statement from Air India

While detailing the events, the airline's spokesperson said, "Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines." "The passengers are being provided with all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground," the spokesperson added.