Poonch terror attack: Army releases names of martyrs

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 21, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

The Indian Army released the names of those martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The Indian Army released the names of the five soldiers martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. The martyrs are Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, and Sepoy Sewak Singh. They were attached to the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed in the area for counter-terrorist operations.

Terrorists took advantage of rain, low visibility

Per reports, the incident took place around 3:00pm near the Bhatta Durian Forest in Bhimber Gali (BG) Sector when terrorists fired upon the Army truck carrying the soldiers. The Army's Northern Command said in a statement that the unidentified insurgents took advantage of low visibility due to rain. Officials also added that the truck's fuel tank caught fire likely because of a grenade attack.

Indian Army's 16 Corps expresses condolences

Jaish-backed PAFF claims responsibility for attack

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's offshoot People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials suspect that at least four terrorists were involved in the attack. The truck was fired from three sides, followed by a grenade attack. Notably, the incident occurred near the site of a 2021 encounter that lasted for weeks. It had been the Army's longest counter-terrorist operation since 2009.

Political leaders pay tributes to the martyrs

Following the incident, politicians offered their condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said, "I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today." Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for punishing those "behind this cowardly attack." An injured soldier was reportedly admitted to the Army Hospital.