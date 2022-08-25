India

Pakistan intelligence officer gave money to attack India: Captured terrorist

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 25, 2022

Indian Army officials said this was the third infiltration attempt within 72 hours which was foiled.

In consecutive infiltration bids on Sunday and Monday, a Pakistani terrorist tasked with attacking an Indian outpost was captured from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) by security forces, while two others died in a landmine blast, said the Indian Army on Wednesday. The captured terrorist said a Pakistan Intelligence officer had given him 30,000 Pakistani rupees for the attack.

Context Why does this story matter?

An Islamic State suicide bomber plotting an attack in India was arrested in Russia on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) remained tense with surge in militant attacks in the last two weeks, The Hindu reported.

On August 12, a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists.

Later, terrorists shot dead a civilian and injured his brother on August 16.

Details Third infiltration attempt within 72 hours

Officials said this was the third infiltration attempt within 72 hours which was foiled. They said it was a direct attempt to disrupt peace in Rajouri and Jammu region. On Sunday, security forces observed two to three terrorists trying to cut the fence near an Indian post in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. They were shot at, injuring the militant who was captured.

Twitter Post The captured militant's statement

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Captured terrorist Hussain received 3 units of blood from Indian soldiers

Hussain was critical and was given three units of blood from Indian soldiers at the Army hospital in Rajouri. Incidentally, the captured militant, identified as Tabarak Hussain (32) of Kotli district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), had been captured from the same sector along with his brother in 2016. They were repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017, as per the statement by the Army.

Information Had underwent training at LeT camp

Hussain had been working for Pakistan Intelligence for the last two years and had undergone training at a Lashkar-e-Taiba camp across the LoC. He and others had conducted a recce of Indian forward posts after which a Pakistani Intelligence officer, Colonel Yunus Chaudhry sent them for the attack. In another infiltration attempt on Monday, two terrorists were blown up after they entered a minefield.