India

J&K: 4 jawans dead as Army truck catches fire

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 20, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

Four Indian Army jawans died after an Army truck burst into flames in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. The incident took place near the Bhatta Durian Forest in Bhimber Gali (BG) Sector. The incident was caught on camera and investigations are underway to ascertain the possibility of sabotage. However, the cause of the incident hasn't been reportedly identified yet.

This is a developing story