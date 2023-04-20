Assam: Indian Army personnel to learn Mandarin at Tezpur University
The Indian Army and Assam's Tezpur University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to train soldiers in Mandarin, reported The Hindu. According to Defense Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the training will improve in-house Mandarin expertise and empower soldiers to engage comfortably with their Chinese counterparts. To note, the duration of the program would be 16 weeks.
Tezpur University a pioneer in teaching foreign languages
In his statement, Rawat said, "With improved Chinese language skills, the Army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner." He added the skill would allow soldiers to better understand the Chinese Army during several interactions, including commander-level talks, flag meetings, and joint exercises. Notably, Tezpur University is a pioneer in teaching foreign languages in the Northeast.