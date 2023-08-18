Why #UninstallUnacademy is trending

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 18, 2023 | 01:13 pm 3 min read

Unacademy firing tutor Karan Sangwan for urging students to vote for educated candidates has triggered calls for its boycott

Ed-tech platform Unacademy firing tutor Karan Sangwan for urging students to vote for "educated candidates" has landed the company in a soup as calls for its boycott have gained momentum. On Friday morning, #UninstallUnacademy was trending on X, formerly Twitter, with more than 2.74 lakh posts. Several opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress MP Deepender Hooda, questioned Unacademy's decision. Meanwhile, BJP and Hindu right-wing leaders, including Sadhvi Prachi, backed Unacademy's move, calling Sangwan "anti-national."

Why does this story matter?

A video clip uploaded for students by Sangwan, who reportedly teaches law, went viral in which he urged students to vote for educated leaders rather than those who just "change names." The statement was perceived as an indirect attack on BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was earlier caught up in a controversy over an alleged fake degree. Some social media users alleged Sangwan was a Congress supporter, while others claimed Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini supported the BJP.

Breached code of conduct: Unacademy co-founder

Saini said, "We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge." He said Sangwan breached the code of conduct by sharing personal opinions in class. However, those opposing Unacademy's decision questioned how asking students to vote for educated candidates violated its code of conduct.

Users pressured Unacademy to fire Sangwan

Unacademy caught up in crossfire

As the video clip went viral on social media, many BJP supporters demanded that Unacademy terminate Sangwan and threatened to boycott the company. Based on the posts shared by Sangwan on social media, some accused him of running propaganda against the BJP. The company allegedly caved in and fired Sangwan, following which supporters of opposition parties attacked Unacademy, terming it "spineless" for firing Sangwan. They also called out Saini's vocal support for the BJP government.

Sangwan's supporters accuse Unacademy of hyprocrisy

Kejriwal, Hooda defend Sangwan's statement

Kejriwal questioned whether it was a crime to encourage people to vote for educated candidates. Kejriwal, an IIT Kharagpur graduate and former civil servant, argued that uneducated public representatives cannot build a modern India fit for the 21st century. Hooda, who along with Sangwan is from Haryana—ruled by the BJP and slated to go to polls next year—slammed the government for failing to provide employment and suppressing those who raised questions. He called the incident an insult to teachers.

Unfortunate, insulting to teachers: Hooda

