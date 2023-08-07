Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 07, 2023 | 10:47 am 1 min read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark on Friday. His return as an MP is expected to intensify the discussion over the no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

The stay allowed Gandhi to regain his status as a parliamentarian and contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which his conviction may have prevented. He was sentenced to two years in prison over his 2019 remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi surname?" The Congress accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to remove Gandhi from Parliament.

