Delhi services bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 07, 2023 | 10:24 am 2 min read

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill is likely to be passed as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have declared support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the bill.

Why does this story matter?

Before the BJD and YSRCP's support, the bill was expected to trigger the most intense face-off between the government and the opposition parties as their strength by numbers was neck and neck. The opposition bloc has opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and against the spirit of federalism. Meanwhile, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is set to begin on Tuesday.

SC ruled in Delhi government's favor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the Delhi government ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were engaged in an eight-year legal battle for control over the administrative services of the national capital. In May, the Supreme Court restated the Delhi government's authority over the administration. Following this, the BJP government reportedly brought an ordinance to bypass the SC's verdict.

Bill seeks statutory body for administering bureaucracy

The bill seeks to create the National Capital Civil Services Authority, a statutory body overseeing transfer posting, vigilance, and other related matters. The chief minister will be the body's chairperson; the principal secretary will be member secretary; and the chief secretary a member. The final arbiter will be the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), who—along with the chief secretary and principal secretary—will be appointed by the Centre.

Constitution allows Centre to frame laws for Delhi: BJP

Earlier, the Centre dismissed allegations about the bill being unconstitutional, saying that Delhi is a Union territory and Parliament has the right to frame its laws. It argues that the bill will streamline Delhi's governance by eliminating the confusion regarding the chain of command.

Bill could receive 130 votes against majority mark of 120

Before Parliament's Monsoon Session, the NDA and the opposition were neck and neck with 105 MPs each in the Rajya Sabha against the majority mark of 120. Later, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the session, while the BJD and YSRCP, with nine members each, lent support to the NDA. Five nominated and two independent MPs are also expected to support the bill.

