Haryana: Medical stores among 45 shops demolished in violence-hit Nuh

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 05, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

Haryana government has razed medical stores among other structures in violence-hit Nuh

The Haryana government on Saturday bulldozed over two dozen medical stores for allegedly encroaching on government land in the violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana, reported NDTV. Numerous shops, mostly pharmacies, were bulldozed opposite the main gate of the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar under heavy police presence. At least 45 shops have been demolished on Saturday so far, reports said.

Why does this story matter?

Communal violence erupted in Nuh and spread to parts of Haryana on Monday when a Muslim mob allegedly threw stones at a rally organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The subsequent rioting killed six people and wounded around 200 others. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar allegedly ordered action against the culprits on the lines of CM Yogi Adityanath's "bulldozer justice."

Watch: Authorities removing shops 'illegally' constructed on government land

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed protests bulldozer action

According to reports, the Nuh district administration started removing all illegal encroachments, which have been pending over the last many years. Meanwhile, Nuh Congress MLA, Aftab Ahmed, protested the "bulldozer action." "In Nuh, it is not only the houses of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people are being destroyed as well," he tweeted.

What Aftab Ahmed posted on Twitter

250 shanties of 'illegal immigrants' razed on Thursday

On Thursday, the Haryana government bulldozed around 250 shanties claiming to have illegally been built by "illegal" Bangladeshi immigrants on government land in Nuh's Tauru. The move was hailed by the members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media, terming it an action against the alleged rioters. CM Khattar earlier alleged that immigrants were involved in the recent communal riots.

202 arrested, 102 FIRs registered in connection with violence

Meanwhile, at least 202 people have been arrested, and 102 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence so far. On Friday, Muslims in violence-hit areas offered namaz at home as mosques canceled congregational prayers. Earlier on Wednesday, Khattar said, "We will make sure that people liable for the violence that took place in Haryana's Nuh district pay for the loss of properties."

